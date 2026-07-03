Many folks are heading off for the holiday weekend to celebrate America’s 250th, so I’ll keep this brief.

As forms of government go, democracy is especially hard to achieve and maintain. Militaries fight for it in battle. The public fights for it by demanding our government follow the will of the people.

That requires truth. Join me in signing this petition from USA Facts. By using this link, the first 500 signers will also help support They Stand Corrected.

Demand Truth

One of the big disadvantages of democracy lies in the propaganda war.

Rather than helping fight this scourge, today’s media is making it worse. News giants are actively punishing democracies and rewarding anti-democratic nations. I discuss this with the brilliant neuropsychologist Orli Peter in the latest episode. Listen wherever you get podcasts:

America’s founding includes largely unknown Jewish roots! Learn about it in this guide, which includes an exclusive recipe from Eitan Bernath of the Drew Barrymore show. Get it for free here:

Get it free , thanks to a sponsorship!

To fellow Americans celebrating, Happy Independence Day. And to all of you, wherever you are, thank you for being part of the fight for truth.

JL

P.S. Traveling? Now’s the time to catch up on every episode from the beginning!