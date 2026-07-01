When the media plays images of suffering, it creates physical changes in people’s brains.

It overpowers the minds of news consumers, preventing them from wondering what’s real or fake, or who’s responsible. When the media does this over and over, it leaves behind mental “kindling.” So all it takes is the next image or claim, and the mind ignites like wildfire.

That’s only the beginning. In each case, something else has to happen immediately afterward. Propagandists know this. They’ve mastered it. And the media is their greatest weapon. That’s how we’ve got huge crowds screaming and believing lies all over the world.

In the new episode, clinical and neuropsychologist Orli Peter explains. She has studied it in detail, including through brain scans. She has watched people get so activated by “news” that they can’t access other parts of their brains — including parts devoted to morality. Listen now:

In this episode:

What terror groups understand about the Western mindset

How CNN ruined a retreat aimed at helping trauma survivors

How the last three years have been unlike anything Orli’s seen before

How a scene from the final episode of M*A*S*H fits in

Today’s billion-dollar news giants are doing massive damage to us all. Orli and I discuss what it takes to end this, and help people see the truth.

Much more to come. Supporters: Share thoughts, questions, links you want fact-checked, and more in the comments.