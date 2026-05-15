They Stand Corrected

They Stand Corrected

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Joseph Rosenfeld's avatar
Joseph Rosenfeld
3h

It is maddening how, on "social media," people who just want to prop up Mamdani will write things like, "Look who erased a $12B deficit in one day." Total clickbait and rooted in total falsehoods. So, in addition to holding legacy-styled media to account, there's also the viral {or should we just call it a virus?} of sycophants posting BS on social media -- the Wild Wild West of unregulated blah-blah where people take a post as truth and as fact. It drives me mad!

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