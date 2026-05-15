Time asks the question; Vital City, NY Post and Reason answer.

Listeners and readers have asked me about reports suggesting New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani may have “balanced” the city’s budget. Those reports are wrong. What Mamdani got is a bailout from state taxpayers.

Instead of telling you that in headlines, which far more people see than articles, much of the Big Media has used its top real estate to just get the words “balanced budget” and “Mamdani” near each other. That helps boost his image while obscuring the truth.

Time, a left-leaning outlet I’ve corrected (and where I was once a columnist) used its headline to just ask the question. Non-mainstream outlets you may not be familiar with, like Vital City and Reason, provided answers in theirs. So did the New York Post.

In its article, Time did explain that Mamdani’s plan “relies heavily on state aid and delayed pension payments, raising questions about whether the city has solved its fiscal problems or merely postponed them.” The first half of that sentence is accurate; the rest is not. A state bailout is definitively not a solution to any city’s fiscal problems. It’s a temporary patch, paid for by people across the state, including my hometown of Albany.

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Even NYC’s Comptroller Mark Levine noted that this is no solution. The budget “relies on $2.8 billion in one-time measures and $2.3 billion in short-term pension savings, without solving for the fact that City government continues to spend more than we take in,” he said.

Why did New York Gov. Kathy Hochul gift NYC billions of dollars? Without being inside her office or mind, I can say this much: The political calculations are obvious. She and Mamdani are both Democrats. Get a “D” mayor associated with the words “balanced budget,” and you improve the party’s image — particularly helpful in an election year.

Given how many Republicans have gotten away with calling themselves "fiscally conservative” when they obviously aren’t, it may seem just like tit-for-tat. As I’ve explained, GOP presidents have racked up more debt than Democrats on average.

But just as I’ve called on the media to stop the “hawks” nonsense on the right, it should make clear what happened here. If a taxpayer bailout counts as a “balanced budget,” then every industry that has ever accepted a bailout can pat itself on the back just as the mayor and his team are doing now.

Mamdani is a Democratic Socialist in affiliation, but an anti-democratic leader. He has announced that he would violate the Constitution to carry out an extrajudicial arrest. He’s applauded by far-left activists and many people who just don’t know better. Why don’t they know better? The media.

Questions? Comments? Supporters can submit them here: Leave a comment Message Josh Levs-They Stand Corrected

JL

P.S. In case you missed it…