They Stand Corrected

They Stand Corrected

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Jan Schochet's avatar
Jan Schochet
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Thank you for telling the truth. People who are kristof fans hang onto his every word. The 800+ comments on the piece he wrote yesterday were 99% against Israel, thanking him for writing that piece. They said terrible things about Israel (talk about "opinions"--wow! I never knew there was that much bottled-up hatred against Israel) and demanding that the U.S. stop funding anything in Israel.

There sure are a lot of antisemites out there who don't ask any questions at all about the beyond-the-pale claims Kristof wrote or his very iffy "sources."

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