Would-be Assassin Stripped of Shirt, Media Hypocrisy Ensues
News giants weaponize security measures, fueling bigotry.
When a wannabe assassin was captured and arrested days ago, the world saw images of him pinned to the ground, shirtless. What followed, from the media, was profound hypocrisy.
It’s a story involving media lies, anti-terrorism efforts, sexual violence against hostages, my northeastern hometown, and the “underwear bomber.” In the latest episode, I explain.
Anyone can listen for free. Annotated, edited, hyperlinked transcripts are a perk for supporters who make all this work possible.