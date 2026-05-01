When a wannabe assassin was captured and arrested days ago, the world saw images of him pinned to the ground, shirtless. What followed, from the media, was profound hypocrisy.

It’s a story involving media lies, anti-terrorism efforts, sexual violence against hostages, my northeastern hometown, and the “underwear bomber.” In the latest episode, I explain.

Anyone can listen for free. Annotated, edited, hyperlinked transcripts are a perk for supporters who make all this work possible.

SOP vs. ‘war crime’ claims