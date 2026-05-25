Each year on Memorial Day, news giants claim to venerate those who died while serving in the U.S. armed forces — protecting our democracy. They use the word “heroes” over and over. That’s good.

But the same news agencies look at certain people today doing the same things, and call them the worst names possible.

In the latest episode, I dig into this mind-boggling level of hypocrisy. Join me in genuinely honoring the fallen. (This episode also addresses the importance of discovery in lawsuits over defamation and libel. Hence the title.)

Hear from:

FDR (President Franklin Delano Roosevelt), delivering an ominous warning about democracy before the attack on Pearl Harbor FDR Presidential Library & Museum

Authors David Dalin and Edwin Black, laying out unknown, essential history

Master Sgt. Jason Covey, playing Taps at Culpeper National Cemetery in Virginia

This section is an updated, condensed version of my previous Memorial Day episode. Read and learn more in this post:

To all who lost their lives while fighting for our democracy, thank you. You are remembered and honored.

JL