Sometimes, you have to take a real vacation — including from the news. Let yourself experience “JOMO,” the “joy of missing out.” Extricate yourself from the madness.

I did my best during a terrific vacation with the family. I’m back now, and have a new episode coming for you tomorrow. Be sure to catch up on previous episodes. wherever you listen.

In tomorrow’s episode, I cover giant amounts of crucial information the media has hidden about Iran, and a crucial story the media is ignoring altogether.

Let me know what else you want to hear or read about here. I have dived back into the news, refreshed and ready.

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Whether you read and listen or just read, thanks so much for being a subscriber. You make all this work possible — and a joy to come back to, even when it feels like:

JL