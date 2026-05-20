They Stand Corrected

They Stand Corrected

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Eli Margalit's avatar
Eli Margalit
12h

In your Memorial Day comments, I really appreciated you emphasizing an essential purpose of war in fighting anti-democratic forces. As an American GI, my dad fought the Nazis and was among the liberators of Buchenwald. Later, he remarkably joined the Haganah forces during the Israeli Independence War.

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1 reply by Josh Levs-They Stand Corrected
Irena's avatar
Irena
13h

I strongly hope that all coverage, especially Kristof's, which is slanted against Israel and/or supportive of terrorists/murderers is going to be exposed through lawsuits and discovery and punishment. I also very strongly support the law enforcement officers who are filing a lawsuit against the atrocious Trump driven slush fund which would reward January 6th gangsters, truth deniers, and those who support trump regardless of his bottomless corruption.

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1 reply by Josh Levs-They Stand Corrected
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