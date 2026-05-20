The New York Times could face a new lawsuit . (Photo by Ajay Suresh .)

A few years ago, the country learned something important about Fox News.

While its hosts were pushing election fraud lies, they knew better. They knew that Trump’s claims about the 2020 election being “stolen” made no sense. That knowledge went all the way to the top.

We could have guessed this, but having proof was different. It created a permanent record. We didn’t learn this from whistleblowers; we learned it from legal action. When Dominion Voting Systems sued Fox for amplifying conspiracy theories about its machines, the discovery process brought internal messages into the light. Fox settled before trial, for $787.5 million.

Legal action is the best tool available for exposing corruption, lies, and internal disasters at agencies that claim to be giving us the news. That’s a crucial lesson right now. I know from experience, and explain in the new episode.

Israeli leaders are floating the possibility of a lawsuit against The New York Times over Nicholas Kristof’s disastrous propaganda column. Much of the reporting about this centers on the idea that a lawsuit is unlikely to succeed, since the laws heavily favor news agencies. Those reports miss the point. The prospect of losing is not the thing that worries news agencies the most. It’s discovery.

Americans are better off knowing the truth about what goes on inside massively powerful news giants. There’s a profound hypocrisy at the heart of their operations: They work to expose internal machinations in other powerful organizations, but do all they can to hide their own.

I’m in a very unusual position to address this because I took legal action against my employer when I was at CNN. I understood how desperately these agencies want to keep their dirty laundry hidden.

A protest outside the New York Times headquarters following Kristof’s column.

I rarely share information attributed to anonymous sources because anonymity is overused and misused. But people inside the Times have told me they hope that a lawsuit — whether this one or another — will lead to discovery. They want the public to know that the Times regularly breaks its own alleged rules and sets aside basic journalistic standards in order to push its agenda. (In this episode, I explain why reports assessing legal merits of any effort are premature, since there’s nothing to assess yet.)

Also in the new episode (note: some of this is difficult to hear, but important):

Kids in Gaza describe sexual abuse by Hamas

An Israeli man raped by Gazan terrorists at Nova describes the experience: “I am their Jewish doll.”

How left-wing media is heaping false praise onto Mamdani

Why Memorial Day is the most hypocritical date on the media’s calendar

and more.

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