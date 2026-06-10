Protest outside the U.N. in 2014. Via Wikimedia/ SFT HQ

How do we find ourselves in a world in which China’s mass repression and actual genocide of Uyghurs gets virtually no attention, while the media, U.S. politicians, and humanity at large fixates on every allegation made against Israel literally every day?

It didn’t happen by accident. Massive forces are at play, including active efforts by China.

“The hypocrisy that this exposes — even the Muslim world’s, ‘Oh, we care about our oppressed Muslim brothers and sisters,’ it’s all fake. It’s only when it’s tied to their own interest. They’ve sold out their own religion, their own values, etc., for China’s money. And this is what we’re seeing. All of these people on the left are like, ‘We’re against colonialism, we’re against imperialism.’ The biggest imperialist power right now is China.”

That’s Salih Hudayar. As foreign minister of the East Turkistan Government in Exile, an elected body, he’s a top official representing Uyghurs worldwide. A group of mostly Muslim people in East Turkestan, which China calls Xinjiang, millions of Uyghurs are facing genocide, occupation and mass repression.

China’s many tactics include abductions, disappearances, organ harvesting, Chinese Communist Party “cadres” sent to live with families, destruction of thousands of mosques and millions of Qurans, and much more.

Salih listens to They Stand Corrected and contacted me, saying he’d welcome the chance to discuss how hard it is to get the truth out in the media.

The numbers back him up. I ran a headline search for the past 12 months at the New York Times. The word “Uyghurs” came up a total of only three times, and all three stories were about U.S. politics. Meanwhile, The Times delivers a daily onslaught of headlines obsessing over Israel and Gaza, always portraying Israel in the worst possible light.

In this episode, Salih shares basic facts that the media gets wrong or ignores altogether. You’ll learn how China is pouring money into left-wing groups, streamers like Hasan Piker, and more. Just as Iran and Qatar have infiltrated U.S. systems, China has as well.

A new report from the Network Contagion Research Institute traces the pipeline of Beijing’s funding into U.S. universities.

You’ll also hear how China’s actions expose the extreme hypocrisy of:

The OIC (Organization of Islamic Cooperation)

Graham Platner, the Democrats’ candidate for U.S. Senate in Maine

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani

Actress and activist Hannah Einbinder

And more.