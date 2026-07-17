Given that it’s his favorite subject to lie about, it’s good that some broadcasters did not air President Trump’s speech focused on the 2020 election last night. In this era, decisions made by TV networks don’t have the relevance or impact they used to. But their choices still made a statement.

If only that statement wasn’t drenched in hypocrisy.

These same news agencies put liars on their air live week after week. For tons of examples, listen to episodes of this show, and check out previous issues of the newsletter.

Lawmakers and pundits are given open mics to spew whatever nonsense they want. And these networks’ own reporters spew lies of their own. No one corrects them. Make that, no one in Big Media. Here, I tackle as many lies as I can.

It’s also time to put the legacy media’s “sky is falling” freakout about CBS to rest. Before airing part of Trump’s speech last night, the network pointed out that he has pushed false information about the election. The top line in CBS’ story today states that he “continues to insist — falsely — that the 2020 presidential election was stolen from him.”

These are very much not the actions of a “MAGA” site under some sort of “censorship” by this administration.

The China Conundrum

Trump is claiming Chinese interference in the 2020 election. While there’s no reason to put any credence in his claims, this is also true: The legacy media has turned a blind eye to the very real influence campaigns China is running in the United States and around the world.

In fact, the same media rightfully calling out Trump’s remarks says nothing about New York City Mayor Mamdani’s never-ending lie-a-thon supporting his openly anti-democratic, pro-China actions.

If the news did its job, Americans would have a clear understanding of how China is pulling strings. They’d know what’s true and what isn’t.

We all deserve better — from the media and from our government. Please join me and USA Facts in demanding accurate, truthful government data. For a limited time, simply adding your name will help support this fight for truth.