It’s one of the most glaring failures of any modern, democratic government. For decades, the UK has ignored the massive scale of Muslim Pakistani rape gangs assaulting mostly non-Muslim, white girls across the country.

Worse, the government actively covered up these atrocities, deeming anyone who dared to mention them “Islamophobic” and “racist.” A guy who stated the truth was thrown in jail.

A new report is packed with details and survivor testimony. Learn about it in my latest episode:

Note that I’m not saying this “allegedly” happened. At this point, no one — at least, no one relevant — is denying it. But because of the government’s complicity, we can’t know how many girls and women were, and still are being, victimized.

In 2019, when some lawmakers were trying to get the government to wake up, one cited “250,000 victims of radical Muslim grooming gangs, which in itself is probably an underestimate.” But that figure doesn’t have a clear basis.

The new 219-page Rape Gang Inquiry report says, “After decades of abuse, victims must number in the hundreds of thousands.” Read it here.

News giants are ignoring it because they’re part of the problem. The phrase “rape gang inquiry” don’t appear on the websites of the New York Times, CNN, or the Associated Press.

The report was crowdfunded because the government refused to support an investigation this extensive. It should be put through editorial rigor. But news agencies don’t want you to know it exists, because it shows how they have been part of the problem as well.

These are the same agencies that rush to report lies from terrorist groups like Hamas and its supporters; scholars who don’t exist; and NGOs like Human Rights Watch (assailed by its own former leader).

Share

‘Before they raped me, they chanted’

7 men arrested in 2024

The UK has taken a few, scattered actions over the years — and even then, it hid the truth. In 2024, for example, seven men were jailed for sexually abusing two young girls in Rotherham: Abid Saddiq, Mohammed Amar, Mohammed Siyab, Mohammed Zameer Sadiq, Ramin Bari, Tahir Yassin, and Yasser Ajaibe. In the official statement, the UK did not mention anything about their race, ethnicity, or religion.

The new report goes where the government refused to go. “Before they raped me, they would chant, 'Bismillah Hir Rahman Nir Rahim,’” says someone identified as Taylor, whose abuse started when she was 12. That’s Arabic for, “In the name of Allah, The Most Gracious and The Most Merciful.”

The details are filled with nightmares — torture, hospitalizations, suicide attempts, and much more. The rapists regularly threatened the girls and took videos, blackmailing them and their families.

From the National Review’s summary:

“The girls, sometimes as young as eleven, told of being raped daily, drugged, beaten, burned, racially abused, trafficked throughout the country, forced to convert to Islam, and coerced into Islamic marriages... The girls contracted a range of sexually transmitted diseases, while some experienced multiple pregnancies that ended by miscarriage, abortion, or live birth… A twelve-year-old was raped and then penetrated with a whiskey bottle that shattered inside her, but she was discharged after treatment without ever being asked how she had incurred the injury.”

There are numerous stories of government officials knowing and refusing to act. “Even worse, it appears that some government employees actively facilitated or encouraged the abuse,” the National Review notes.

In India, CNN-News-18 — which is not part of CNN but licenses the name — did report on this.

The network pointed out that a euphemism is often used, “grooming gangs.” But, “The grooming gangs in name are really rape gangs in fact.” It adds:

“There is clear evidence to back accusations that Labour has been protective in effect of Pakistanis for electoral reasons. The vast majority of the cases that have come to light have involved Pakistani men, and these have been reported extensively in areas with a very significant Pakistani population. Voting pressure from the Pakistani community that usually votes as a bloc has long stood in the way of any effective crackdown on these gangs, particularly by the Labour government.”

For more details, check out the episode.

JL

ICYMI: