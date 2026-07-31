A scene in an old Robin Williams movie highlights a dangerous trap people fall into -- one that’s more widespread than ever today. The media has plummeted head-first into it, and pulled our society down with it.

In the new episode, I play you the clip (and you can watch it below). I explore the “popularity trap,” and what it’s doing to all of us — especially children. I discuss what it takes to break out of it.

In here:

The media’s dangerous validation loop

The new ‘currency’

The madness of ‘engagement’ awards for propaganda

And how to course-correct the media

Anyone can listen for free. Posts like this are among the many perks for supporters who help make the fight for truth possible.

Elevating the Worst Actors

A study from this year