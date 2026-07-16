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Imagine a world in which you had a trustworthy source of truth for news events. When a president announces an Oval Office address, you’d know where to turn to get just the facts and context.

That shouldn’t be pie-in-the-sky. But “mainstream” news giants refuse to make it happen. So we end up with days like today.

Trump is planning an Oval Office speech, which is expected to include allegations about the 2020 election. He’ll surely spew some lies and nonsense. The media will surely respond with “analysis” and self-congratulatory “fact check” moments. But after years of delivering lies and nonsense themselves, the media has lost Americans’ trust.

Meanwhile, the “analyses” reflect a false image of America as being composed of two sides: Democrat and Republican. Out here in the real world, outside of government offices, the largest group of Americans does not fit into either category.

Nearly half of Americans identify as independents. They’re generally ignored by the news. In the new episode, I speak with a man leading the fight for independent voters to have a say in American politics.

Listen & subscribe anywhere .

Chad Peace is legal strategist with the Independent Voter Project, a group changing how elections work across the country. He and I discuss:

What the news gets wrong about the electorate

How the media is helping partisans fight to limit independents’ power

How California’s gubernatorial race and New York City socialists fit in

What journalists are afraid to admit

and more.

Fixing this takes a long-term solution. It means building a news agency from the ground up to provide the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth.

JL