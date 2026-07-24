A huge number of people have been given a temporary reprieve on legal status in America. The Trump administration has made a big change in its legal moves involving the New York Times. And yet another knife-wielding psychopath screams “Allahu Akbar.”

There are big updates this morning on topics I cover in the latest episode. Listen now:

Haitians have until Monday

Legal status for 350,000 Haitians in the United States was set to end today, following a Supreme Court decision upholding moves by the Trump administration. It’s been delayed until Monday.

A supporter asked me to explain what this story is all about. Since the media gets so much wrong, she doesn’t know what to believe.

“I do not understand the situation. Some say it is racist. Others say it is not. When people lie about everything, facts don’t enter the equation.”

She’s right. I looked at a bunch of coverage, and it’s been a confusing jumble. The real story speaks to how America is being reshaped, and limits on the power of each branch of government.

In this episode, I break it down. If you prefer reading to listening, become a paid subscriber and keep an eye on your inbox for edited, hyperlinked transcripts.

DOJ Gets Schooled

No matter how awful a U.S. news propaganda agency is, its employees’ First Amendment rights must be protected. So it’s good that the Department of Justice has dropped its subpoenas against New York Times staffers.

In a court hearing, U.S. District Judge Arun Subramanian called out prosecutors, who in turn admitted errors. It’s yet another legal fiasco by Trump’s DOJ.

Still, the department vows to continue its search for who leaked information raising questions about the security of the new Air Force One plane — a gift Trump accepted from the corrupt, terror-supporting, anti-democratic monarchy of Qatar.

Yet Another NYC Terrorist

Being on the right end of a legal battle does not restore the Times’s credibility as a “news” source. It continues to deny reality, hide basic facts, and push its agenda even further into the American mainstream.

Take the latest stabbing in New York City. According to reports, a knife-wielding psychopath screaming “Allahu Akbar” attacked two people, one of them “visibly Jewish” — a term that refers to what someone is wearing.

The NY Post yet again makes clear what the NY Times won’t.

The NYT, of course, buried the “Allahu Akbar"detail. The terror-denying paper’s only reference to Islam was an allegation of “anti-Muslim statements” in a separate incident the day before. The Times doesn’t let facts get in the way of its favorite narrative.

No one should be shocked by this attack. The UJA-Federation of New York put it well: “We’re horrified — but not surprised.” As of latest reports, both victims are expected to “physically recover.”

It came after socialist Mayor Zohran Mamdani proved he not only threatens illegal, unconstitutional action, but also stands against the principle of a person being innocent until proven guilty. He posted a lie-filled, demonizing video targeting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu with blood libel.