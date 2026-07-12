The new Air Force One, a gift Trump accepted from Qatar

With news breaking on multiple fronts, here are facts and context you’re not getting from the media.

RIP Lindsey Graham

He sold out in support of Trump a decade ago, reversing his own initial condemnations. In a HuffPost column, I called out his grandstanding on behalf of SCOTUS Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

But he was right about other things, including the radicalization of Gazans and the dangers of Iran. Leading Iranian opposition figure Reza Pahlavi is among those mourning Graham’s sudden passing.

Our rage-bait media ecosystem tries to turn everyone into simply good or bad, right or wrong, always. He wasn’t either.

Iran war

In the latest fighting, Iran has attacked sites in several Gulf nations. It’s a powerful reminder that:

U.S. protesters are by definition not “anti-war.”

Andrew Fox was right about the historic U.S. failure to secure Hormuz.

The media doesn’t understand myriad factors at play, including immigration, global terror, other shipping channels, and more, which I broke down here:

NYT Journalists Subpoenaed

Just as I was telling you about presidential administrations going after journalists, Trump’s DOJ went and subpoenaed NYT reporters. The administration says it’s seeking the sources who leaked information about national security.

The move follows Times reporting about alleged security issues involving the new Air Force One. The aircraft is a massive $400 million gift from Qatar, an anti-democratic, terror-supporting, absolute monarchy that’s warping the minds of America’s young people — even in elementary schools.

As concerning as the subpoenas are, they aren’t a first. President Obama’s DOJ subpoenaed journalists as well. Reporters didn’t give up their sources then, and they surely won’t now. Yet the media establishment literally sat there and laughed along at the White House Correspondents’ Association dinner as Obama joked about a “fantasy” world in which journalists have “the resources and the autonomy to chase down the truth and hold the powerful accountable.”

Hear the moment — and what the real journalist played by Michael Keaton in Spotlight said about it — in Episode 116, wherever you listen:

The media should fight for the truth in every generation, and under every presidency.

JL