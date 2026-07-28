Rep. Gregory Meeks is among those fighting for a TPS extension for Haitians

Today, after more than 15 years, a huge number of Haitians in the United States — an estimated 350,000 — have officially lost their legal status. Deportation efforts may begin quickly. But lawmakers, governors and other officials from both major parties are fighting to get the status restored.

This story centers around a key question: How long should people with temporary protected status be allowed to stay in the United States, when conditions in their home countries remain awful? It involves a U.S. program that, until recently, — gave 1.3 million non-U.S. citizens the legal right to live and work in the country.

Noting that the media gets so much wrong, a subscriber asked me to explain what happened. She heard that the Supreme Court allowed the Trump administration to make this move. “Some say it is racist; others say it is not,” she said. “When people lie about everything, facts don’t enter the equation.”

In the latest episode, I do my best to break down the basics.

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