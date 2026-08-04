A new episode comes out tomorrow, focused on Fauci coverage and an interview with a man presenting untold stories. Today, just a very quick ask.

In the next few weeks, about 19 million U.S. students will head to colleges and universities. One of the most important things these institutions should teach them is ethical leadership. This must be done by example.

But in recent years, U.S. centers of higher learning have become more violent and radical. The students in the most danger are Jewish.

A terrific organization is fighting to foster dialogue and keep students protected. All they ask is that people “join” by receiving their free emails. Everyone, of all backgrounds, should learn about their efforts.

Alums for Campus Fairness

Please join me in learning about this sponsor working to build environments in which violence is never permitted or rewarded, and students standing against hate movements are safe.

JL

P.S. Before tomorrow’s episode, be sure to catch up on previous ones!