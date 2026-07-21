Last year, the disastrous New York Times ran an op-ed from a self-declared “scholar” with a fancy-sounding title, alleging “genocide” by Israel. The piece was based entirely on lies. I broke it down here.

The most basic fact checking disproved what he was alleging. In a matter of minutes, the NYT could have seen the truth. It didn’t bother to, because it didn’t want to.

Instead, it brought him back. Omer Bartov, a professor at Brown University, is at it again.

He does the same things he did previously: lying and misleading in service of blood libel. The first hyperlink in the column is to Qatar’s state-run propaganda giant.

I’ve said it before: Don’t give the Times your hard-earned money! If you must visit the website (better not to — they monetize your traffic), do so for free, legally, with no paywalls, using the method I explain to my paid subscribers here.

These NYT lies fuel the world’s most incendiary false accusation, kindling people’s minds. These lies endanger the safety and lives of Jewish people across the country — including on college campuses.

Join me and sponsor Campus Fairness to help tackle this. All they ask is that you learn about them by getting their emails.

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A new episode is coming tomorrow. It includes a look at media failures on:

Trump’s speech

Election lies

China

350,000 Haitians in the U.S.

Narrative-flipping settler colonization

And more. Be here!

JL