Nina Totenberg and Dianna Russini (photos by Kenneth C. Zirkel, FanDuel)

Which is worse: The media refusing to learn from its Graham Platner debacle, or using relatively inconsequential screwups to hide its systemic disasters? You decide.

As Platner finally halts his Senate campaign, the New York Times is silent about the malpractice in its coverage of the clearly disturbed candidate. But it has weighed in publicly on its own ex-sports reporter Dianna Russini, who claimed that she got out of a traffic ticket by FaceTiming a prominent NFL figure. Body cam footage has been released. See it below.

The Times isn’t alone. NPR is in similar performance mode. Learn the details in the latest episode, wherever you listen:

At NPR, Nina Totenberg reported that Supreme Court Justice