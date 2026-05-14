They Stand Corrected

They Stand Corrected

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Cecelia Schmieder's avatar
Cecelia Schmieder
7h

How Qatar keeps getting away with this...ugh. I really enjoyed hearing from the terrific Esther Panitch. What a wonderful state representative, doing great work in the face of hateful threats. For all the oxygen-sucking insanity in higher ed, K-12 needs more attention.

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