What the media does, metaphorically, when people try to call out the far left

The world’s largest news broadcaster actively shielding far-left politicians from criticism may be the ultimate sign of the media’s downfall. That’s why two BBC segments should be heard back-to-back.

In the latest episode, I share these with you and explain the context. Listen here:

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This story begins in London.

First, yet another psychopath attacked British Jews. This incident, a stabbing, took place in the Golders Green neighborhood.

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“This fellow came towards me, running towards me, and he just stabbed me in my chest,” said Shlomie Rand, 34. Moshe Shine, 76, was also stabbed. As of latest reports, both are in stable condition.

Essa Suleiman, a Somali-born British national, has been charged. He had been referred to the UK’s counter-terrorism program in 2020, but the case was shelved. Suleiman is also charged with stabbing his “friend” earlier the same day. The “friend” is Muslim, but there’s no suggestion that’s relevant. Authorities say Suleiman sought out visibly Jewish men in Golders Green, which was an act of terrorism.

Following the Golders Green stabbings, the government and media, of course, performed empathy while fueling the hatred that drives this scourge. The UK paper Jewish News called this out.

The UK paper Jewish News said it all .

They Stand Corrected leads the fight against media failure, and counts on reader support.

The disastrous BBC brought on journalist Jonathan Sacerdoti, who fights antisemitism in the UK. He managed to call out the BBC itself.

Terrorists must be stopped “by effectively imposing the full force of the law on them; by policing properly; by stopping the ideological root causes of the hatred against Jewish people; by standing up against our national broadcaster, the BBC, when it constantly slurs Israel with calumnies about the Jewish state; by stopping universities from pushing this ridiculous, rabid anti-Jewish inversion of the news from the Middle East,” he said.

But as soon as he started to call out far-left politicians, including members of the Green Party, the network cut off his mic.

For context, the Green Party is an organized embodiment of Islamo-leftism. Its leaders and candidates defend Islamist terrorism and push insane antisemitic conspiracy theories. Two candidates were even arrested for their vile actions — in a country that lets virtually all antisemitism face zero consequences.

The party’s leader, Zack Polanski, lied while attacking police for how they arrested the Golders Green terrorist, then tried to undo the damage. He’s also facing accusations of lying about his own history with the Red Cross. (He uses his personal As-A-Jew background to try to paper over the party’s obvious antisemitism.)

Fortunately, Sacerdoti recorded the interview himself. So you can hear what BBC listeners did not.

The BBC’s excuse was that the politicians weren’t there to respond. But what happens when they are there? The BBC does everything it can to help them avoid discussing the topic. That brings us to clip number two, which Sky News Australia captured brilliantly.

In a town hall-type event ostensibly about racial hatred and antisemitism, no one brought up the biggest cause of antisemitism: Islamism. Then, one man in the audience dared to ask the Green Party leader where the antisemitism is coming from. What followed was a historic study in tragicomic obfuscation.

She and the host both pretended not to understand. The host then went after the audience member, asking what he was “getting at.” As Sky News Australia’s James Macpherson explained, the hope was that the audience member could be written off as racist.

Finally, the Green Party figure insisted that antisemitism is coming from… the economy. Listen or watch:

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Just like the attack in Golders Green, the media’s behavior is anything but shocking.

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