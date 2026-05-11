They Stand Corrected

They Stand Corrected

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Irena's avatar
Irena
3h

Here's a more encouraging article on the British situation:

https://www.timesofisrael.com/facing-epidemic-of-hate-uk-jews-hold-downing-street-rally-decrying-antisemitism/

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Irena's avatar
Irena
3h

I have 2 comments: [1] British antisemitism is very, very old. It was obvious in British Palestine. It was obvious in the WWII era Nazi-allied British diplomats and aristocrats. Islam is but the latest color/reason for the continued hatred. BBC has been notorious in bashing Israel, but too many others join the bashing. I saw an ad recently against NJ Tom DiNapoli that used his purchase of Israel Bonds as a reason to not vote for him. The branding of Israel as "colonialism" is all the more remarkable given the horrors perpetrated through the centuries in the colonies of the British Empire. The saddest is seeing American/British Jews who seem to forget October 7 because they are busy crying about Gaza. [2] I did not realize that theystandcorrected would be mainly podcasts, not articles. That is a huge disappointment to those of us who are primarily readers [for various reasons].

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