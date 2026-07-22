Today, major news agencies are spinning New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s announcement—conceding that he lacks the authority to arrest Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu—as some sort of principled decision. It’s madness.

There was never any question. His threat was always illegal, unconstitutional, and hypocritical. The media didn’t care.

Even now, news giants continue to hide the truth. The pro-Mamdani New York Times says he “challenged the United States to execute an international arrest warrant” against Netanyahu. There is no warrant with legal authority in the United States. It’s that simple. If the mainstream media was doing its job, everyone would know this. The man who ran for mayor railing against Trump’s illegal, unconstitutional arrests promised to carry out one of his own.

The Simon Wiesenthal Center accurately calls Mamdani’s announcement “a televised political spectacle. Respect for the separation of powers and the legal limits of public office is a bedrock of American democracy; those limits should not be treated as an inconvenience to be exploited for political theater.”

But the truth has very little currency to today’s news giants. That was evidenced by the media’s hookup with truth for one whole night last week. I explain in the new episode out this morning.

House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries called for extending Haitians’ Temporary Protected Status

Also in the new episode:

350,000 Haitians are expected to lose their legal status in the U.S. this week

“The most aggressive movement of settler populations into occupied territory in current times” is being ignored

The NYT brings back its favorite blood libelist for round two

The DOJ vs. NYT court battle gets an update

Why virtually all organizations doing great work get no coverage

Listen now! Supporters: Share your thoughts and questions in the comments or messages.