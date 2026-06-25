It’s an idea that comes up repeatedly.

In each case, it goes something like this: If things get even worse, even more deadly, will the media finally stop fueling antisemitism?

It shows people’s desperation. But sadly, the answer is no. The idea banks on two things missing from most of today’s news giants: self-awareness and actual empathy (as opposed to the performative kind).

Jesse Brown, publisher of Canadaland, brought it up in Episode 110 of They Stand Corrected:

“We’ve had like seven mass killing plots thwarted, Bondi Beach-style massacres of Jews… How long before one of them gets through? We’ve had more synagogues targeted in Canada with gunfire, arson, and vandalism than any other country in the world, as far as I can tell. Jews are being attacked on the streets in Canada. Pessimistically, something really bad would have to happen, I think, for it to be taken seriously.”

Now, I’m a guest on the latest episode of Shana Meyerson’s great podcast with an equally great name, Unapologetically Jewish. She asked me:

“Do we need an actual Holocaust before the media is going to reckon with the fact that they are the ones responsible for planting the seeds that have grown into this very, very dangerous moment?”

You can hear her question as a teaser in my latest episode, Episode 114: Iran Ignorance/ Rape Gangs.

In both cases, I gave the same response. Sadly, that wouldn’t do it. We already had that — October 7, 2023, the worst antisemitic slaughter since the Holocaust.

Site of the Nova Music Festival, where Gazan terrorists killed, raped, and dismembered huge numbers of young people. My photo from June 2025.

Antisemitism only took off, including in the media. Watch my speech about this here.

So what is the answer? The fight for truth.

It starts with demanding that the media end the constant onslaught of lies. Cancel paid subscriptions to billion-dollar news giants. Stop watching, listening, and reading. Let the executives know why — and cc me, so they know their failures might be exposed to the public. Here’s how.

The conversation with Shana was extensive, insightful, and fascinating. Shana, thanks for being such a thoughtful, prepared interviewer! Watch the full episode, or listen wherever you get podcasts.

It’s up to good people of conscience, from all backgrounds, to join the fight for truth in the media. Do it for those who never started a war or supported a terrorist group, who spent their lives working to build bridges and peace, and no longer have a voice.\

Thoughts? Questions? Links you want fact checked? Share in the comments.

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JL

P.S. Welcome to Shana’s subscribers! Great to have you here at TSC. Here’s an episode I mention in the interview. These amazing women are leading the fight against AI fakes in a whole new way.