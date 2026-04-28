When celebrities and other media “personalities” say offensive things, news agencies often rush to report on it. When politicians choose to engage with those personalities, it’s even more likely to be a big story.

See CNN’s December article, “JD Vance tries to have it both ways on Nick Fuentes and antisemitism.” It included a discussion of Fuentes, a far-right antisemitic streamer (whom I’ve reported on), making bigoted remarks about Vance’s wife Usha being of Indian descent.

Yet days ago, a California lawmaker called out far-left, pro-violence, pro-terror, antisemitic streamer Hasan Piker for a demented tirade against a Vietnamese refugee. Try to find any mention of that in big mainstream media.

In the latest episode, I share a message from California Assemblyman Tri Ta responding to Piker. Listen now:

Piker’s remarks, apparently “resurfaced” from several years ago, are the exact kind of thing the media would usually seize on. In fact, news agencies regularly excavate people’s social media history to discover such things themselves. But Big Media have been working to sanitize his reputation, and the last thing they want is for their dwindling audiences to know this stuff.

Given what Piker said, it’s tricky to even share his remarks with you in writing. The only big site I’ve found that’s willing to discuss them is Fox. Here’s how they wrote out some of these words:

"F--- you, dude," Piker said. "I mean, seriously. F--- you old lady. Shut the f--- up you stupid f------ idiotic old lady… Who has f---ed you harder, America or f------ Ho Chi Minh? Suck my d--- old lady. Goddamn dude. F--- this refugee. F--- this South Vietnamese motherf------, whatever."

All righty then.

Ta, who is Vietnamese American himself, posted a Facebook video in which he shared a clip from the X account of right-wing influencer Andy Ngo. Ta explained that many politicians who have campaigned with Piker “are still silent. His comments are deeply offensive to people who fled communism and risked everything for freedom.”

California Assemblyman Tri Ta

Piker is an openly anti-American, pro-Communist hate monger who spouts all the talking points of far-left hate movements and creates new ones all the time. He has said America deserved 9/11, Russia should have won the Cold War, and far too many other bonkers things to list here. He’s now pro-stealing.

He’s fine with the rapes of October 7, and loves Hamas, Hezbollah and the Houthis, all openly genocidal Islamist terrorist organizations. In a post-empire world of nation states, virtually all of which were built around common ethnic identities, he has come to believe the insane lie that the tiny Jewish one is the only one, and therefore must be eradicated, while simultaneously describing himself as totally totally not antisemitic — with the media’s help.

Listen to my episode about him here:

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While New York Times propagandist Ezra Klein has been working to whitewash Piker, people outside of left-wing echo chambers are still capable of recognizing reality. To its credit, the Washington Post ran an op-ed from a Democrat arguing against normalizing this hatred.