They Stand Corrected

They Stand Corrected

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Irena's avatar
Irena
3h

Regarding the kid gloves handling of China: it's the age old disease: greed. Many are afraid of "disturbing" the sleeping "dragon". I am proud that my Jewish compatriots see wrong and call it out. Would that others grant Jews, especially Israelis, the same compassion and care. In the US we currently are having elections and it is very disturbing to see how many jump on the anti Israel bandwagon.

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