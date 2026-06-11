This episode will help you see the media and the world in a whole new light.

Uyghurs in East Turkistan, which China calls Xinjiang (photo by Colegota )

A man helping lead the fight against China’s oppression of Uyghurs wants you to know this: The media, left-wing activists and heads of Islamic nations are masking the truth.

China is using anti-Israel hatred to hide its crimes against his people — a Turkic, mostly Muslim population. And it’s getting help from some of the most powerful entities on Earth. “There are absolutely backroom dealings,” says Salih Hudayar, foreign minister of the East Turkistan Government in Exile. China, he says, is “buying influence.”

In an interview for the new episode, we discuss the economic measures China is using to dramatically reshape global trade, commerce, diplomacy, military action, and education. We also dive into how China uses transnational repression to go after Uyghurs everywhere — and steps the United States has taken to fight back.

Most of the mainstream media is oblivious. Listen now:

“I’ve been kicked out of two mosques here in the Washington, DC area because of this issue,” says Salih, who lives in the United States. He simply asked for a prayer “to end the genocide of our people. This was during Ramadan. I said, ‘We can’t even celebrate Ramadan in East Turkistan,’” a region China occupies and calls Xinjiang.

Mosque leaders refused, insisting that doing so would be political. “I said, ‘How is it politics? You let the Palestinians come and do their thing. That’s not politics. You let the Kashmiris come and do their thing. That’s not politics.’

“And they’re like, ‘Oh you’re talking bad about China. China is supportive of Palestine. China is supportive of this, China supportive of that.’ And it’s like, yeah, why is China doing that? So it can whitewash its own crimes over here. It wants to pressure the Western world. And these people don’t understand.”

When I was researching for this episode, some of the best information I found about the Uyghurs came from the United States Holocaust Museum, the Middle East Forum, and the Anti-Defamation League, which pointed to the Party for Socialism and Liberation’s “abject denial of the Chinese government’s crimes against the Uyghurs.” A post by the American Jewish Committee had this headline: “The Uyghurs’ plight is a humanitarian crisis. More must be done to help.”

“I’ve had a lot of engagements with Jewish organizations, and they have been the most vocal supporters for our cause,” Salih said. “They understand what it feels like to undergo a genocide… We’ve received a lot of solidarity from Jewish people and Jewish organizations. I can’t say the same for Muslim organizations.”

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Meanwhile, Salih says, far-left groups and influencers are “brought into China, given all these lavish incentives, God knows what else the Chinese are doing behind the scenes. This is the propaganda that they do. And Hasan Piker himself, he’s Turkish. He knows very well how Turks view our issue, but he doesn’t care. All these people are for sale. They’re ready to sell their moral, ethical convictions.”

“This is why many of these protests, these other issues, these leftist organizations that are operating both here in the United States and elsewhere — you won’t be surprised when you hear (they’re) being funded by China in part. It’s been buying a lot of influence and essentially silencing the entire world while trying to provoke other things, push other issues even if it has to stir it up itself to take the global attention away from our issue.”