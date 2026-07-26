They Stand Corrected

They Stand Corrected

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Irena's avatar
Irena
12h

I agree more attention needs to be paid to radical Islam terror and teachings. Groups that profess freedom and social welfare, and groups such as those participating in pride events, need to understand that they are targets as well. Embracing ideologies that harm certain "groups" in order to "obtain" social welfare policies will eventually harm all. It would be a Faustian "bargain".

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