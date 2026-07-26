A terror attack on Berlin’s pride parade Saturday night killed at least one person and wounded dozens. “Everything we are seeing here indicates that we have experienced an Islamist attack,” German Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt said.

That’s vital context. But the New York Times’ report left out the existence of Islamist terrorism altogether, as usual. NPR’s write-up gave the word “Islamic” a single mention. Neither acknowledged the growing threat of Islamist terrorism across the West, nor the dangers radicalized young people present to LGBTQ+ groups in general.

The attacker rammed his car into a crowd, then used a machete to stab people, according to numerous reports. The suspect has been identified as Abdul Ballout, a German citizen of Lebanese background.

Inside Germany, the media is calling him “Abdul B.” because privacy laws protect the last names of even the worst actors. It’s the same reason Jennifer Wenisch, who joined her ISIS husband in killing a five-year-old Yazidi slave, is referred to as “Jennifer W.” in Germany.

Suspect identified as Abdul Ballout

This attack comes after years of LGBTQ+ organizers’ nonsensical support for Islamist groups. LGBTQ+ activists recite vicious lies and propaganda from Hamas and Hezbollah at their events. (Case in point: Hacks actress Hannah Einbinder.)

By pushing this hatred, they fuel radicalization and violence. They call doing so “solidarity.” By definition, it isn’t. “Solidarity” goes both ways. I called this out years ago in the New York Daily News. Since then, it’s gotten worse.

Late last year, the FBI thwarted an Islamist terror attack on LGBTQ+ sites in Michigan. It could have been an even bigger horror than the 2016 Pulse nightclub attack, in which an Islamist terrorist killed 49 people in Orlando.

Most people don’t know about the thwarted Michigan attack. News giants barely paid attention because reality doesn’t fit their agenda.

It’s no surprise that people in left-wing movements are also caught up in left-wing lies about Israel. But making LGBTQ+ status the organizing factor in support of Islamist groups is madness, rightfully skewered by those who know better.

LGBTQ+ organizers are endangering their own hard-earned achievements, including same-sex marriage. As I reported previously, activists in Michigan worked to usher in the nation’s first all-Muslim city council. Once in office, the group’s first act was to ban Pride flags.

In recent years, virtually all groups of Americans have increased support for same-sex marriage, including 83% of American Jews, up from 80% in 2023. But support has plummeted among American Muslims, from 40% down to 33%.

The fires of terrorism and hatred are raging. To fight back, we have to reduce the kindling. Join me in signing up for emails from this sponsor fighting radicalization on college campuses.