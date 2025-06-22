They Stand Corrected

They Stand Corrected

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Jan Schochet's avatar
Jan Schochet
Jun 22, 2025Edited

I wish I could share this on other platforms like Facebook. I do not know all the emails or text numbers of all my Facebook friends or the people of all the Facebook groups I’m in who need to read this.

My email of this only takes me to Substack which lets me share only to others in Substack or by text or email.

A link would be sooo much better to spread this info to others.

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