Image attributed to Christopher Rose, Flickr, Creative Commons

It all fits together.

Today, news giants are celebrating victories of far-left radicals in New York City’s Democratic primaries — candidates who centered their campaigns not on their constituents, but on hating the tiny Jewish state in the vastness of MENA.

The genocide lie is to the left what the stolen election lie was to the right: a myth you must profess to believe in order to win. Share

As part of this same agenda, the media is hiding the reality of the greatest threat to humanity: a nuclear-armed Iran. I explain in the new episode:

Do news giants even remember how Iranians celebrated when this military action began, and hoped the evil regime would be ousted? Maybe CBS does, at least.

In the days since Trump signed a memorandum of understanding aimed at ending the war, the coverage has left out so much that you should know. It’s as though the whole thing boils down to just gas prices, the Strait of Hormuz, maybe a mention of Iran’s nuclear threat, and the biggest topic of all: imaginary big, bad Israel that we’re all supposed to believe had a magic ability to force the U.S. into a war.

What mental world are these news agencies living in? It reminds me of a story of something I experienced inside CNN, which I share at the top of the new episode.

Iran’s threat involves so much that shapes the world and the lives of Americans, including:

drugs

immigration

assassination plots on U.S. soil

Islamist terror attacks everywhere

the safety of U.S. water supplies and children’s hospitals

other shipping channels like the Panama Canal and the Red Sea

genocidal attacks on Christians

the security of the world’s latest democracy , India

and lots more.

The next newsletters will include details and links, so be sure to get access:

Also in the new episode, an entire story the media is ignoring.

A big new report has been released, called The Rape Gang Inquiry. It involves the systemic, horrific rape of young girls across the United Kingdom. At this point, just about everyone is admitting that the government has long known and turned a blind eye to this because of who the evildoers are: overwhelmingly Pakistani Muslim men. Media giants are hiding from this story because they continue to be part of the problem.

Plus: My trip to LA, JOMO, and another podcast I have coming up for you this week.

Listen now!

ICYMI:

P.S. Let’s meet up on Zoom for a coffee (er, caffeine) date!