Iran Ignorance and the Rape Gang Inquiry
Media bias blinds the world to global threats and institutional cover-ups
It all fits together.
Today, news giants are celebrating victories of far-left radicals in New York City’s Democratic primaries — candidates who centered their campaigns not on their constituents, but on hating the tiny Jewish state in the vastness of MENA.
The genocide lie is to the left what the stolen election lie was to the right: a myth you must profess to believe in order to win.
As part of this same agenda, the media is hiding the reality of the greatest threat to humanity: a nuclear-armed Iran. I explain in the new episode:
Do news giants even remember how Iranians celebrated when this military action began, and hoped the evil regime would be ousted? Maybe CBS does, at least.
In the days since Trump signed a memorandum of understanding aimed at ending the war, the coverage has left out so much that you should know. It’s as though the whole thing boils down to just gas prices, the Strait of Hormuz, maybe a mention of Iran’s nuclear threat, and the biggest topic of all: imaginary big, bad Israel that we’re all supposed to believe had a magic ability to force the U.S. into a war.
What mental world are these news agencies living in? It reminds me of a story of something I experienced inside CNN, which I share at the top of the new episode.
Iran’s threat involves so much that shapes the world and the lives of Americans, including:
drugs
immigration
assassination plots on U.S. soil
Islamist terror attacks everywhere
the safety of U.S. water supplies and children’s hospitals
other shipping channels like the Panama Canal and the Red Sea
genocidal attacks on Christians
the security of the world’s latest democracy, India
and lots more.
The next newsletters will include details and links, so be sure to get access:
News giants literally charge you to lie to you. Jump off the money train to lie factories — and join here instead.
Also in the new episode, an entire story the media is ignoring.
A big new report has been released, called The Rape Gang Inquiry. It involves the systemic, horrific rape of young girls across the United Kingdom. At this point, just about everyone is admitting that the government has long known and turned a blind eye to this because of who the evildoers are: overwhelmingly Pakistani Muslim men. Media giants are hiding from this story because they continue to be part of the problem.
Plus: My trip to LA, JOMO, and another podcast I have coming up for you this week.
Listen now!
P.S. Let’s meet up on Zoom for a coffee (er, caffeine) date!