Americans are flocking away from both political parties. A CNN/SSRS survey puts the figure at 47%, trouncing the number who identify with each major party.

Do independents want moderation? Yes and no. Analysts warn against assuming that independents are moderates. But independents are much more likely than others to identify as moderate. So the more independents are empowered, the more moderation we should see in our politics.

That’s something huge numbers of Americans are clamoring for. As I explained in Episode 111, “Moderation Mandate,” polling shows 46% of registered voters say each party has gone too far in its ideological direction; only a sliver want each party to go even further.

Despite being the American plurality and close to a majority, independents are prevented from having the impact they should. They face massive impediments, both at the ballot box and in the media.

In the latest episode, I interviewed a man leading the fight to fix this. Chad Peace, legal strategist with the Independent Voter Project, explains how political narratives prevent us from seeing reality and how partisans manipulate news agencies into furthering their agendas.

Chad Peace of the Independent Voter Project

The full episode is free for everyone to hear. Below, exclusively for paid subscribers, is an edited, annotated, hyperlinked transcript. If you’ve ever thought you might be an independent, this interview is for you. It will help you see what it takes to break the parties’ stranglehold on our politics.

Chad explains how the media misread recent elections in both California and New York City, and how non-partisan primaries are in danger.

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Transcript

Josh: What’s really leading so many people to become independents?