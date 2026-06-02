As stereotypes go, Canada has had one of the best: politeness. But in recent years, it descended into widespread hatred and antisemitic violence.

On Monday, Prime Minister Mark Carney delivered an address vowing action. “Canada’s civic compact is failing Jewish Canadians,” he said. But he failed to even mention AZHM, the Anti-Zionist Hate Movement.

What’s behind Canada’s downfall? Everyone who cares about democracy, freedom, and rule of law should learn from this. Jesse Brown, editor and publisher of Canadaland, joined me in the latest episode to explain the driving forces:

“If you’ve got people on the street who are openly advocating for political violence, it’s going to catch up with you. It already has. We’ve had shots fired at the American embassy. The same exact type of violence has now come at the ‘Free Iran’ community here, the anti-regime community. There was gunfire at some of their spaces, and a guy ran a car into protesters.”

In this interview:

How Canada’s media ecosystem is even more dangerous than America’s

Why the media hides basic details, including names of perpetrators — and conspiracy theories fill the vacuum

The dominant news agency getting massive government support despite a shrinking audience

Why there is ‘no resistance’

and much more.

Ottawalife.com said what others hid

Supporters get edited, hyperlinked, annotated transcripts like this. Italicized sections are my summaries and notes.

I asked Jesse about whether the media has been overtaken by the same propaganda mentality as our media here.

Jesse: The short answer is