It’s difficult, but important, to hear. In the latest episode, I share sound from a man gang raped by Hamas (Harakat al-Muqawama al-Islamiya), the terror group that has long been in charge of Gaza.

Find it on any app

I’ve written many times about the widespread rape of women and girls by Palestinian terrorists. And I recently discussed how a U.S.-based Arabic-language news agency managed to interview children in Gaza. They explained that Hamas rapes and blackmails them, and threatens their families.

Islamist terrorists rape adult men as well. The Daily Mail interviewed a man who was among those assaulted at Israel’s Nova Music Festival.

“I am their Jewish doll,” he says. “That is what I am supposed to do: let them do whatever they want to me.” There was no fighting back. At the music festival that day, the terrorists massacred nearly 400 people. (Israel’s figures are based on publicly available documentation with names and identities of those killed.)

You probably did not hear about these latest reports in big mainstream media.

On the eve of a landmark report from The Civil Commission, packed with evidence about widespread sexual violence carried out by Gazans, The New York Times tried to distract the world. Treating Hamas fans’ claims as trustworthy, it published a propaganda piece from Nicholas Kristof — whose run for governor of Oregon blew up over his false assertions.

The dominant storyline about this part of the world in recent days should have been on the nearly 300-page study. But it conflicts with some of the media’s favorite people, like Bernie Sanders’ former press secretary Briahna Joy Gray, who deny this sexual violence ever happened.

Share

Standing for democracy requires standing against all threats to it from both the right and the left.

Supporters can comment or message me directly. Send questions, thoughts, links, and topics you want fact checked!

JL