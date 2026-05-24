They Stand Corrected

They Stand Corrected

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Irena's avatar
Irena
10h

It is confounding how much excusing is done by all who should know better. October 7, 2023 atrocities, many of which came from Hamas videos, apparently were not sufficient truth for those who shed crocodile tears for the "victimized" whose murderous leadership is the one that victimizes them and the one which Israel has to fight forever wars against. The continual lashing out at Israel is supposedly not anti-semitic? Tell me another fairy tale.

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