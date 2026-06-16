“Real China” map by Erdaal sections off East Turkistan and Tibet

In August 2023, before it reached its current level of daily rage-bait for left-wing activists, the New York Times exposed a dangerous movement on its own end of U.S. politics: Beijing using “progressive” groups as pawns.

The Times described “a lavishly funded influence campaign that defends China and pushes its propaganda. At the center is a charismatic American millionaire, Neville Roy Singham, who is known as a socialist benefactor of far-left causes.” His wife is Jodie Evans, co-founder of the performative, deeply antisemitic group Code Pink, which “once criticized China’s rights record but now defends its internment of the predominantly Muslim Uyghurs.”

It’s only gotten worse since then. People who scream “colonization,” “occupation,” and “genocide” are the biggest fans of China, the global giant doing all three. At times, both parties in Washington have called this out.

This phenomenon is reshaping our politics and our economy, but it’s rarely acknowledged by today’s media. Learn the truth in the latest episode, in which I interviewed a Uyghur leader.

Edited, hyperlinked, annotated transcripts are not available anywhere else. It takes lots of time and energy to do all this work missing from the big media! (Italics are my notes to you.)

Transcript:

It’s four times the size of