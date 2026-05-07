Military analyst Andrew Fox sees things clearly. (Yes, that’s him.)

He’s an actual military expert whom the media should be listening to. But most news giants don’t want to hear from him because he refuses to recite their biased talking points.

On this week’s episode, Andrew Fox is back to explain what’s really going on with talks between the United States and Iran. Tehran wants a deal to “swallow for two years,” in hopes that a Democrat will win in 2028, he says. “There’s a very strong chance that the next Democrat president will be explicitly anti-Israel.”

Our conversation shows why it’s time to get to know the term “autarky,” and how the Suez Canal fits in. All that plus: dramatic sound from the capture of a UK terrorist; the BBC’s tragicomic obfuscation; NPR’s $113 million silence; and lots more. Listen now:

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Here’s part one:

Why Pakistan Jumped In

It’s extremely significant that Pakistan is attempting to broker a deal. Originally called the acronym Pakstan without the “i,” the country was carved out as yet another Muslim nationalist state in 1947 — the same time period as India, Israel, and all the Arab Muslim states surrounding Israel.

In every case, a new nation-state was born, mostly along lines of what we in the West refer to as “religion” and “ethnicity.” News from Pakistan is an opportunity for the media to educate the crazed hordes who somehow believe only Israel was established at that time. So of course the media is not taking the opportunity.

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Why is Pakistan trying to serve as an interlocutor? From this episode:

Andrew: They saw what Qatar have done over Gaza, where they’ve positioned themselves really strongly. Qatar have gone from backwater middle-ranking player in the Middle East to regional dominant power because of how they’ve positioned themselves as “peacemakers” in Gaza. Never mind the fact that they drove the war in Gaza,

Josh: Yeah, Qatar is all about supporting Hamas. The Hamas leaders live as billionaires there.

Andrew: Yeah, exactly. But strategically, they’ve played it so cleverly. I think Pakistan saw the opportunity like, “We can do the same, but with Iran.”

Josh (speaking to listeners): Andrew says that, while we don’t know what the talks will lead to, in the long term watch out.

Andrew: As with all Trump ceasefire deals — like the one in Gaza is a great example, — there is a ticking clock. And that ticking clock is the next presidential election, because the next president is not going to operate in the same way Donald Trump does. He is a unique historical aberration, and people will just think that they can wait out Trump and then reengage afterwards, particularly if it’s a Democrat.

I think there’s a very strong chance that the next Democrat president will be explicitly anti-Israel. If you look at views on Israel amongst the Democratic voter base it’s single-figure digits support Israel. (Note: Maybe not quite that low, but the figures are abysmal.)

If I’m in Tehran, I sign something that I can swallow for two years. And then everything changes because Trump’s gone. So that’s the long game. If you look at the reduction in demands on both sides, they might come away with some kind of a deal, but the Iranians will break it the minute Trump’s out of office.

Josh: And that political reality has to be weighing in on Israeli thinking too, about doing what they can to limit the terrorist networks surrounding them now while they have U.S. support.

Andrew: I know it is for an absolute fact. I’ve spoken to people who’ve told me as much, who are in positions of authority in Israel. That’s one of the reasons why Bibi (Netanyahu, Israel’s prime minister) is playing so nice with Trump. He knows he can’t afford to upset Trump at this point because this is his window to get stuff done before America not only turns against Israel, but also potentially even reins Israel in.

That’s why Bibi was giving speeches — probably about a year ago now — talking about the need for autarky in Israel, i.e., being strategically self-sufficient, making their own weapons, making their own military equipment. Because that relationship with America won’t last forever.

And I think it behooves us to look at history. America has put arms embargoes on Israel in the past. In 1967 they embargoed Israel. If we think about Suez (in 1956), that was Israel going in with France and the UK into Egypt, and the Americans kiboshed that.

Israel hasn’t always been best friends with America. And I think we’re entering an era now where Israel is going to have to move on due to the sentiments of the American electorate who’ve been so swayed by the endless propaganda coming out of Gaza for the last two and a half years. And I think the Israelis are absolutely aware of this.

Josh (speaking to listeners): There are Israelis who say it’s time to end the myth that Israel is dependent on the United States for survival.

But the people calling for an end to US military assistance to Israel don’t care that the U.S. gives military assistance to Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Jordan, Lebanon, and other nations. They claim to want to save money and use it here at home, but many of the same people want us to send more money to Ukraine.

They also fail to grasp the concept of being the arsenal of democracy, as I discussed in a previous episode. FDR explained that the threats of Nazism were going to come to the United States if we didn’t help Europe fight the Nazis. And then those dangers did hit us, through the Nazis’ alliance with Japan and the attack at Pearl Harbor.

The same thing is happening with Iran-backed Islamist terrorism. Now it’s growing right here in the United States. Israel does, by far, the most to stave that off.

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