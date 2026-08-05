A new episode is out this morning, featuring an interview with actor-singer-advocate- podcast host Jonah Platt, a reality check on Variety’s fawning interview with actress Melissa Barrera that hid her shameless antisemitism, an explanation of how Boy George is disproving the entertainment industry’s “cancellation” narrative, and more.

But it starts off with a look at the new, swirling controversy around Dr. Anthony Fauci, who served as chief scientific advisor to Presidents Trump and Biden in the Covid response.

Anthony Fauci testifying in Congress

Did mainstream media glorify Fauci and refuse to ask important questions? Are right-wing figures just trying to tarnish the legacy of a good man? What do his personal interactions with two CNN hosts (Jake Tapper and Dana Bash, who passed along a message from Wolf Blitzer) say about relationships between controversial figures and the people who interview them?

The truth doesn’t fit into the media’s simplistic drama triangles, which cast everyone as victim, villain or hero. But news giants are addicted to these paradigms, applying them to everything from a Senate race to Bad Bunny, while ignoring amazing stories of actual heroes.

In Fauci coverage, “mainstream” (left-wing) and right-wing outlets are presenting two vastly different versions, both of which prevent America from seeing the more complex reality.

I break it down in this episode. Listen now for details. Supporters: Keep an eye on your inboxes for transcripts and more.

THANK YOU to those of you rating and reviewing the show on the podcast platforms (Apple, Spotify, etc.) In a world of algorithms, each 5-star review makes a huge difference.

JL

P.S. In case you missed it, please click for campus sanity!