The shooting at the White House Correspondents Association dinner should be a wake-up call to the media. It’s time to finally accept the American reality, visible to anyone willing to look and backed up by repeated surveys.

Fact: The left has become even more supportive of political violence than the right. Share

Suspect Cole Tomas Allen

A Secret Service agent was shot but wore a bulletproof vest, and has been released from the hospital, according to latest reports. Suspected gunman Cole Tomas Allen left a “manifesto” saying he wanted to target Trump administration officials and was acting on behalf of “oppressed” people, CBS reports. “He then went on to list several anonymous hypothetical victims.”

There you have it: Victim narratives are used to radicalize people. The media won’t acknowledge this, but the rest of us can. I dug into details in Episode 74.

Listen now:

As Robert Pape, founding director of the Chicago Project on Security and Threats (CPOST), explained last June:

“Our May survey was the most worrisome. About 40% of Democrats supported the use of force to remove Mr. Trump from the presidency, and about 25% of Republicans supported the use of the military to stop protests against Mr. Trump’s agenda. These numbers more than doubled since last fall.”

He wrote that in a New York Times op-ed. If only the Times was willing to heed the warning, instead of hiding the constant stream of left-wing violence. The Times and other news giants ignored the recent Global Terrorism Index, which warned of the rapidly rising Western death toll from terrorism and cited “Islamo-leftism.”

And there’s this from The Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression (FIRE):

“Students who are the furthest to the left have been the most accepting of violence for as long as we’ve asked the question. That includes very liberal and democratic socialist students. But a rising tide of acceptance of violence has raised all boats… What was once an extreme and fringe opinion has become normalized.”

Meanwhile, the media’s favorite streamer is Hasan Piker, a left-wing, pro-violence, anti-American, pro-communist antisemite. He has said America “deserved 9/11.” Of the sexual assaults carried out by Hamas and other Gazan terrorists, he said, “Doesn’t matter if fucking rapes happened on October 7th. Like, that doesn’t change the dynamic for me even this much.”

He has “no problem” with the murderous terrorist group Hezbollah. Discussing landlords, he said, “Let the streets soak in their red, capitalist blood.”

In my latest episode, hear his profane tirade against a Vietnamese refugee.

You wouldn’t know any of this from the major media. Because reality doesn’t support their victim narratives.

For about a day, we’ll hear messages of toning down political rhetoric. Then, the media will go right back to form, radicalizing people even further with rage bait.

As Americans, we need to fix this growing penchant for violence despite the media.

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