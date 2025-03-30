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With so much of the news overwhelming and even frightening, it can take a lot for specific stories to reach people on an emotional level. Maybe that’s why so many things are being called “dehumanizing.” The word triggers compassion.

It’s popping up everywhere. Reports dig into how Trump and the right wing dehumanize immigrants; others explore how Democrats dehumanize victims of crimes committed by people here illegally. Ending DEI programs is called dehumanizing. A maneuver on Snapchat is getting the moniker. On NPR (my old stomping grounds), a guest even accused former President Biden of dehumanizing people by fact checking — with no pushback, of course.

What if people screaming “dehumanization” the most are the ones engaging in it the most? And what if the media itself is doing so? Listen now to the latest episode of They Stand Corrected.

You'll hear how one of the largest broadcast news networks showed its cards, demonstrating its support for a form of dehumanization: infantilization.

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Also, 50 weeks in (!), here’s what listeners are saying about the show:

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Much more to come, including links and an interview with an analyst who shows how the media is ignoring its own reporting in order to deny you basic context. Be sure to subscribe so you receive all the newsletters.

Big love,

JL