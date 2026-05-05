A new episode comes out tomorrow! I’ll look at the SCOTUS ruling on gerrymandering, the BBC muting a guest’s mic, and more. Be sure to subscribe so it pops up in your feed. And catch up on the latest via any podcast platform…

Today, just a quick note to let you know I have a new column published at The Times of Israel. It looks at a giant story the media won’t tell: how two of the most hateful movements on Earth have worked together to bring humanity to this moment.

(Learn more from CAMERA, here.)

My column calls on future generations to recognize the reality and learn from it. It also cites the role of a tiny but loud group of traitors who have become spokespeople for a murderous antisemitic movement.

Every community has turncoats taken in by propaganda. But due to the failed media, they have the most powerful mechanisms to spread lies worldwide.

The truth matters, always.

JL

Coffee☕

P.S. Supporters: Share questions, thoughts and links you want fact checked in comments or by messaging me here on Substack.