Big news this morning on multiple fronts. Here’s what you’re almost certainly not hearing about major stories.

British Prime Minister Andy Burnham

Burnham Faces a Big Test

The UK officially has a new prime minister, Andy Burnham. One of the big questions is whether he’ll finally take action against the “grooming gangs” that have plagued the country for so long.

Many people following this issue closely are not optimistic. The same goes for his refusal to call out the leading sources of Britain’s record levels of antisemitism. Burnham was, until recently, mayor of Manchester, a hotbed of violent anti-Jewish hatred.

No, He Can’t

The news is filled with nonsensical headlines about New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani allegedly “exploring” whether he has the legal authority to arrest Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

If the news were doing its job, it would simply tell you: no, he doesn’t. It’s that simple.

DOJ’s Deadline

At a hearing last week, a judge gave Trump’s Department of Justice until today to justify its subpoenas against New York Times staffers involved in an anonymously-sourced report about Air Force One.

In the latest episode (Episode 117), I talk you through what this is all about.

A new hearing is scheduled for later this week.

I’m answering questions in this week’s episode. Supporters: Share yours through comments or messages!

JL

P.S. ICYMI: