Democratic Senate candidate Graham Platner. ( Photo by MAINEiac4434)

It’s only a matter of minutes before the media finds a way to blame its favorite scapegoat for the apparent collapse of an Iran ceasefire. But we can already see the same systemic media failure at play in another top story: the case of Graham Platner.

Evidence is mounting of the New York Times’ malpractice in covering Platner, the Democratic Senate candidate from Maine who now faces sexual assault allegations. While the paper is refusing to own up, it’s using an entirely different story to pretend it’s oh so concerned about journalistic ethics.

NPR is doing something similar — using a recent, relatively inconsequential mistake to pretend to be deeply committed to the truth, while ignoring its overwhelming record of dangerous lies and distortions. I explain in the new episode, out today:

The Times’ Platner Fiasco

Jennifer Racicot, who dated Platner, tells Politico that he sexually assaulted her. She was inspired to go public after seeing the fallout from a story in the Times. In that story, Platner’s ex-girlfriend Lyndsey Fifield described very disturbing behavior. After its publication, Fifield complained that the Times skewed its coverage to help him, focusing heavily on her conservative politics.

“The story was Lyndsey, and the accusations of her being politically motivated,” Racicot says. It’s much harder for the media and Democrats to write off Racicot, because she said she agrees with Platner’s left-wing politics.

Fifield, meanwhile, has come forward with more claims about the Times. “I gave them the contact information for five friends,” she wrote on X. “They called the two who I clarified would not know about the abuse but would be able to affirm our relationship timeline, events, etc. They simply did not call the other three.”

One of those three, Emily Zanotti, has gone public. “I was one of those friends,” she wrote. “The Times never contacted me.” If these accusations are true — which seems likely, given that phone records can be checked — it’s not at all surprising. Journalistic failures are par for the course.

In the new episode, you’ll also learn about:

Nina Totenberg’s flub on SCOTUS Justice Samuel Alito

Obama’s very problematic joke

Yet another reason to stop the White House Correspondents Association dinner

and more.

JL

P.S. Join me in demanding truth from the government. Add your name to this petition today. I’ve partnered with USA Facts for a limited time.