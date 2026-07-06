All Hail the Post-July 4 Volunteers
Americans working together rarely make news
As millions of fellow Americans return today from celebrating the 250th birthday of the world’s oldest democracy, a giant thank you to the legions of municipal workers and volunteers doing cleanup operations.
July 5th is called the “dirtiest day of the year” on America’s beaches for a reason! This is a powerful reminder that people doing great things for our communities are often not the ones in the news.
They’re also not interested in political divisions. They’re not screaming lies in “protests” or attacking random people. They’re doing pure good, together.
Now if someone would just clean up the massive mess of lies the media spews all over the country. Oh, wait — that’s what you and I are doing. 🧹👊
The fight for truth starts here, and counts on subscribers like you.
I have a newsy post coming for you tomorrow. It will tackle why the classic military TV show M*A*S*H is in my latest episode, the dark side of empathy, and why mature people must overpower the voices of radicalized youth overtaking the political scene.
In the meantime, catch up here!
JL
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