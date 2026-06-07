They Stand Corrected

They Stand Corrected

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Chris Schubert's avatar
Chris Schubert
5h

I would also take Fettermans' comments with a grain of salt also. I used to believe he was the best Democrat to come along in years. Now I can't wait till he's out of there.

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