Very busy day tying up the episode that comes out tomorrow. In it, I speak with a man leading the fight for the American plurality: independent voters. Plus, I break down the New York Times subpoenas over Air Force One. Be here in the morning!

In the meantime, two very quick asks.:

1. Join me in demanding truth from the government.

Steve Ballmer (yes, that Steve Ballmer) created USA Facts, which is calling on the government to provide accurate data. We can only make decisions together if we have the truth. Join me in adding your name:

Add Your Name

2. End College Hellhole-ness

Many universities have devolved into antisemitic hellholes for Jewish students. Virtually all (93%) say it’s a serious concern; 78% avoid going places; more than half have been physically threatened or know someone who was.

Alums For Campus Fairness is engaging with administration and campus leaders to address and foster open dialogue. Everyone committed to justice: Sign up to simply learn about them:

Stand for Campus Fairness

In both cases, thanks to sponsors, for a limited time your participation will help support They Stand Corrected!

Thanks and Big Love,

JL